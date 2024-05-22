Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Enterprises successfully bids for Rs 1,864 cr MSRDC project

Welspun Enterprises successfully bids for Rs 1,864 cr MSRDC project

May 22 2024
Welspun Enterprises has emerged as L1 bidder for the Construction of Access Controlled Multi-Modal Corridor from Navghar to Balavali in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode Package MMC -11 from Kalambsure km. 88+620 to Govirle km. 96+410 in Tq. Uran & District Raigad (length 7.79 km) (Project) of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The quoted amount is Rs. 1,864.71 crore. This Project is to be constructed within a period of 36 months from the date of Notice of Commencement.

May 22 2024

