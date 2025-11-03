Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nov 03 2025
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and Salona Cotspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2025.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd lost 17.29% to Rs 1097.25 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 632 shares in the past one month.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd crashed 13.77% to Rs 1320.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 282 shares in the past one month.

Robust Hotels Ltd tumbled 11.90% to Rs 241.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 240 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd corrected 9.99% to Rs 16.48. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd slipped 7.48% to Rs 268.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 442 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nov 03 2025

