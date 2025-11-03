Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Wockhardt Ltd, SBFC Finance Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, 3M India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 November 2025.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29124 shares. The stock increased 6.55% to Rs.4,285.00. Volumes stood at 72341 shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd saw volume of 33.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.83% to Rs.1,394.60. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

SBFC Finance Ltd registered volume of 265.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.27% to Rs.118.95. Volumes stood at 18.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Patanjali Foods Ltd saw volume of 71.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.03 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.38% to Rs.576.00. Volumes stood at 7.08 lakh shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd saw volume of 19256 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2433 shares. The stock increased 3.86% to Rs.30,700.00. Volumes stood at 5604 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

