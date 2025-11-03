Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace jumps after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Mahindra Lifespace jumps after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra Lifespace Developers rallied 5.28% to Rs 406.05 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 14.01 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations soared 130.74% to Rs 17.56 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 50.74 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 13.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Total expenses rallied 18.18% YoY to Rs 78.39 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet and healthy collections. The net debt-to-equity ratio stood at -0.17 (indicating a cash surplus) as of 30 September 2025.

The company achieved consolidated sales (Residential and IC&IC) of Rs 851 crore. Gross development value additions in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,700 crore, compared to Rs 650 crore in Q2 FY25. Residential pre-sales in Q2 FY26 were Rs 752 crore, representing a saleable area of 1.17 msft (RERA carpet area of 0.88 msft), reflecting an 89% year-on-year growth over Q2 FY25.

On a half year basis, the company the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 99.171. crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in Q2 FY25.

In H1 FY26, the company reported consolidated sales (Residential and IC&IC) of Rs 1,419 crore. Gross development value additions stood at Rs 5,200 crore, compared to Rs 2,050 crore in H1 FY25, marking a growth of approximately 2.6 times. Residential pre-sales in H1 FY26 amounted to Rs 1,200 crore, representing a saleable area of 1.75 msft (RERA carpet area of 1.31 msft), as against Rs 1,415 crore in H1 FY25. Major project launches are planned for the upcoming quarters.

Residential collections for H1 FY26 were Rs 1,086 crore, compared to Rs 999 crore in H1 FY25.

Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, We are pleased to announce a strong financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year. Our BD momentum continues with year-to-date GDV additions of Rs 9,500 Cr. The IC&IC business is also seeing healthy traction across Jaipur and Chennai, suggesting growing interest from industrial clients. Strong H1 PAT performance provides a solid foundation for continued growth in FY26.

Meanwhile, the company announced the resignation of Avinash Bapat as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective from the close of 31 October 2025, due to his transition to a new role within the Mahindra Group. Subsequently, Sriram Kumar has been appointed as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective 1 November 2025.

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers, the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, has a development footprint of 49.26 million sq. ft. across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of industrial clusters. Its portfolio includes premium residences, affordable homes under the Happinest brand, and integrated cities under Mahindra World City and Origins.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 58.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

KMEW signs MoUs worth Rs 1560 cr

Shriram Properties signs JDA for residential project in Bengaluru

AWL Agri Business clocks PAT of Rs 245 crore in Q2; sales volume up 7% QoQ

Wipro Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story