Mahindra Lifespace jumps after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Mahindra Lifespace Developers rallied 5.28% to Rs 406.05 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 14.01 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations soared 130.74% to Rs 17.56 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 50.74 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 13.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Total expenses rallied 18.18% YoY to Rs 78.39 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet and healthy collections. The net debt-to-equity ratio stood at -0.17 (indicating a cash surplus) as of 30 September 2025.

The company achieved consolidated sales (Residential and IC&IC) of Rs 851 crore. Gross development value additions in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,700 crore, compared to Rs 650 crore in Q2 FY25. Residential pre-sales in Q2 FY26 were Rs 752 crore, representing a saleable area of 1.17 msft (RERA carpet area of 0.88 msft), reflecting an 89% year-on-year growth over Q2 FY25. On a half year basis, the company the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 99.171. crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in Q2 FY25. In H1 FY26, the company reported consolidated sales (Residential and IC&IC) of Rs 1,419 crore. Gross development value additions stood at Rs 5,200 crore, compared to Rs 2,050 crore in H1 FY25, marking a growth of approximately 2.6 times. Residential pre-sales in H1 FY26 amounted to Rs 1,200 crore, representing a saleable area of 1.75 msft (RERA carpet area of 1.31 msft), as against Rs 1,415 crore in H1 FY25. Major project launches are planned for the upcoming quarters.

Residential collections for H1 FY26 were Rs 1,086 crore, compared to Rs 999 crore in H1 FY25. Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, We are pleased to announce a strong financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year. Our BD momentum continues with year-to-date GDV additions of Rs 9,500 Cr. The IC&IC business is also seeing healthy traction across Jaipur and Chennai, suggesting growing interest from industrial clients. Strong H1 PAT performance provides a solid foundation for continued growth in FY26. Meanwhile, the company announced the resignation of Avinash Bapat as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective from the close of 31 October 2025, due to his transition to a new role within the Mahindra Group. Subsequently, Sriram Kumar has been appointed as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective 1 November 2025.