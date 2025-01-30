Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 31.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 2489.61 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living declined 31.65% to Rs 120.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 2489.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2410.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2489.612410.8711.2614.06256.61340.03158.38239.68120.83176.78

