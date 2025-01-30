Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 31.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 2489.61 croreNet profit of Welspun Living declined 31.65% to Rs 120.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 2489.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2410.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2489.612410.87 3 OPM %11.2614.06 -PBDT256.61340.03 -25 PBT158.38239.68 -34 NP120.83176.78 -32
