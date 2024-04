Welspun Specialty Solutions has received an order valued at Rs 21.64 crore from a domestic PSU customer for supply of Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes. These tubes shall be produced in an integrated manner under one roof (from Steel making to final Tubes) and will be used for critical boiler application. The said order is expected to be executed by January 2025 as per requirement of the customer

