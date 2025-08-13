Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit rises 126.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 29.01 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods rose 126.67% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.0124.994.003.161.050.670.530.260.340.15

