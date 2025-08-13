SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit declines 61.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 246.16 crore

Net profit of SPV Global Trading declined 61.50% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 246.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.246.16224.234.918.847.5017.185.5715.572.065.35

