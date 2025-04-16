Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 69.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 342.98 crore

Net profit of Axis Securities declined 69.76% to Rs 52.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 342.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.96% to Rs 421.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.42% to Rs 1652.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1136.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

