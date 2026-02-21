WeWork India proposes to add 3,100 desks in Bengaluru by Sept'26

WeWork India Management said that it has entered into a lease deed for capacity addition in Bengaluru, admeasuring 1,69,485 square feet, which will result in an increase in its operational capacity.

The companys existing capacity comprises of 1,21,638 desks, with a utilization rate of 83%.

With this new lease deed, the company expects to add a total of 3,100 desks before September 2026.

The total cost for the proposed capacity addition is Rs 42 crore, which would be funded either through debt or internal accruals.

WeWork India is one of Indias leading premium flexible workspace operators. Since its inception, WeWork India has expanded across 8 cities in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, with 73 operational centres spanning 8.2 million square feet (as of December 2025).