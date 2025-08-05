Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 26.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 1265.50 crore

Net profit of Wheels India rose 26.61% to Rs 29.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 1265.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1165.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1265.501165.887.406.8267.4254.0040.9631.4729.8823.60

