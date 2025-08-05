Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.09% to Rs 374.14 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India rose 2.96% to Rs 30.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 374.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 349.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.374.14349.3714.3514.2450.4342.9443.3235.4130.2329.36

