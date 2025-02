Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 93.08 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast rose 5.21% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 93.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.93.0887.1116.8116.8421.0820.1518.1017.1813.5312.86

