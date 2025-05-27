Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 72.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 72.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 11.14 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters rose 72.87% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 244.46% to Rs 18.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 35.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.1410.54 6 35.0328.10 25 OPM %59.2561.01 -58.5553.84 - PBDT6.086.01 1 19.1014.27 34 PBT4.393.75 17 13.117.38 78 NP3.251.88 73 18.985.51 244

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 81.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 89.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story