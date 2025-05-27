Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 72.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 11.14 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters rose 72.87% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 244.46% to Rs 18.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 35.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.1410.5435.0328.1059.2561.0158.5553.846.086.0119.1014.274.393.7513.117.383.251.8818.985.51

