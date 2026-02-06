Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 124.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 178.48% to Rs 62.88 crore

Net profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 124.81% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 178.48% to Rs 62.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.8822.5816.8933.2214.137.1712.425.5311.695.20

