Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 124.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 178.48% to Rs 62.88 croreNet profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 124.81% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 178.48% to Rs 62.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.8822.58 178 OPM %16.8933.22 -PBDT14.137.17 97 PBT12.425.53 125 NP11.695.20 125
