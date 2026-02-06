Nifty February futures trade at premium

Associate Sponsors

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
ITC, Kaynes Technology India and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,729.80, a premium of 36.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,693.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 50.90 points or 0.20% to 25,693.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.86% to 11.94.

ITC, Kaynes Technology India and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

