Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 16.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Manomay Tex India rose 16.28% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.86% to Rs 166.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.166.15176.5013.6013.1314.7514.167.456.415.574.79

