Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 9.16% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 53.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.53.7152.6012.7716.1810.7211.087.958.535.756.33

