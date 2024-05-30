The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 280.60 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears rose 7.15% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 280.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 394.37% to Rs 114.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 1083.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1140.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
