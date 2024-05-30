Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 280.60 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears rose 7.15% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 280.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 394.37% to Rs 114.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 1083.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1140.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales280.60279.60 0 1083.771140.32 -5 OPM %14.5511.87 -13.8312.39 - PBDT37.5225.39 48 122.09116.09 5 PBT21.2410.26 107 60.9233.94 79 NP17.8316.64 7 114.2523.11 394

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

