Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales decline 46.36% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net Loss of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.36% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.33% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.32% to Rs 27.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.428.24 -46 27.8417.81 56 OPM %-2.940 -3.843.71 - PBDT-0.260.02 PL 0.710.72 -1 PBT-0.270.01 PL 0.700.72 -3 NP-0.41-0.10 -310 0.550.60 -8

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

