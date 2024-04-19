Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.03% to Rs 7285.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 21.10% to Rs 2038.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2583.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.03% to Rs 7285.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8281.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.18% to Rs 7759.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10511.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 28082.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33272.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

