Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Sales decline 12.03% to Rs 7285.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 21.10% to Rs 2038.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2583.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.03% to Rs 7285.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8281.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.18% to Rs 7759.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10511.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 28082.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33272.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7285.008281.00 -12 28082.0033272.00 -16 OPM %50.0951.38 -48.6352.61 - PBDT3660.004433.00 -17 13775.0018552.00 -26 PBT2723.003505.00 -22 10307.0015288.00 -33 NP2038.002583.00 -21 7759.0010511.00 -26

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

