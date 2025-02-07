Wipro Ltd soars 0.19%, up for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.55, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.32% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.39% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.55, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23583.2. The Sensex is at 77886.15, down 0.22%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 7.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43020.95, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 318.35, down 0.09% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 30.32% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.39% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News