Wipro Ltd soars 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 541.8, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.84% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.65% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 541.8, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24275.05. The Sensex is at 79948.72, up 0.64%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 23.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37299.15, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 545.4, up 0.81% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 36.84% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.65% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

