Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for five straight sessions

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2872, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.41% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% gain in NIFTY and a 8.02% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2872, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24275.05. The Sensex is at 79948.72, up 0.64%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has added around 2.22% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56669.2, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2883, up 0.08% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 68.41% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% gain in NIFTY and a 8.02% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 58.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News