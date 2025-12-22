NIIT Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd and Sterlite Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd and Sterlite Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2025.

NIIT Ltd soared 13.91% to Rs 98.82 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15044 shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd surged 13.09% to Rs 294.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84938 shares in the past one month. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd spiked 9.82% to Rs 20.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.2 lakh shares in the past one month. Rajesh Exports Ltd jumped 9.61% to Rs 223.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27683 shares in the past one month.