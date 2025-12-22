Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 December 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 25.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99380 shares. The stock gained 12.57% to Rs.292.80. Volumes stood at 48383 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10522 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.6,087.50. Volumes stood at 3585 shares in the last session.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd saw volume of 96145 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12265 shares. The stock increased 4.48% to Rs.3,058.30. Volumes stood at 15422 shares in the last session.

KEC International Ltd recorded volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56432 shares. The stock gained 4.26% to Rs.742.75. Volumes stood at 24183 shares in the last session.

Siemens Energy India Ltd registered volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21354 shares. The stock slipped 5.53% to Rs.2,596.40. Volumes stood at 54403 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

