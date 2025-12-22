Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Archidply Decor Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2025.

Archidply Decor Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2025.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd soared 18.85% to Rs 1951.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9227 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd surged 14.87% to Rs 88.14. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 198 shares in the past one month.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd spiked 14.81% to Rs 0.62. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd jumped 13.96% to Rs 42.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11541 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd gained 12.98% to Rs 13.84. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69362 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIIT Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Reliance Power Ltd Slides 2.9%

Infosys Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power's subsidiary commissions new 2.5 GW solar module line

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story