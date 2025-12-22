Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Archidply Decor Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2025.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd soared 18.85% to Rs 1951.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9227 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd surged 14.87% to Rs 88.14. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 198 shares in the past one month. Teamo Productions HQ Ltd spiked 14.81% to Rs 0.62. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month. Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd jumped 13.96% to Rs 42.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11541 shares in the past one month.