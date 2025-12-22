Reliance Power Ltd Slides 2.9%

Reliance Power Ltd has lost 3.58% over last one month compared to 3.11% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX

Reliance Power Ltd lost 2.9% today to trade at Rs 37.45. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.25% to quote at 5060.12. The index is down 3.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd decreased 1.33% and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd lost 0.83% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 6.82 % over last one year compared to the 9.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.