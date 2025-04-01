Wockhardt surges after breakthrough US cancer treatment with Zaynich

Wockhardt surged 2.03% to Rs 1452.60 after the company announced that its novel antibiotic Zaynich (Zidebactam/Cefepime, WCK 5222) successfully treated a US pediatric cancer patient suffering from a severe, drug-resistant infection.

The 15-year-old patient, diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), had been battling a life-threatening blood and liver infection resistant to nine different antibiotics over 45 days. The infection, caused by NDM-producing E. coli, persisted despite treatment with multiple last-resort antibiotics, including Tigecycline, Polymyxin B, and Ceftazidime/avibactam + Aztreonam.

With limited treatment options left, doctors at St. Judes Hospital, Memphis, USA, sought compassionate use approval from the US FDA to administer Zaynich. Over 41 days of treatment, the patient made a full recovery, marking the third successful US case treated with Wockhardt's novel β-lactam enhancer antibiotic.

Zaynich, a proprietary β-lactam enhancer antibiotic, has now been used under compassionate use in 51 critically ill patients globally, demonstrating its potential against multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The drug recently completed Phase III global trials, paving the way for marketing approvals worldwide.

Wockhardt is a research based global pharmaceutical and biotech company.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 14 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 83 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 2.9% year on year to Rs 721 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News