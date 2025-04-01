Escorts Kubota tractor sales volume rises 15% YoY in March'25

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 15.03% to 11,374 units in March 2025 as against 9,888 units sold in March 2024.

While domestic sales also grew 15.18% to 10,775 units in March 2025 compared with 9,355 units sold in March 2024.

The companys exports jumped 12.38% to 599 units in March 2025 as against 533 units posted in March 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 614 machines in March 2025, registering a decline of 16.35% from 734 machines sold in March 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The tractor maker reported a 7.67% increase in standalone net profit from continuing operations to Rs 290.47 crore on an 8.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,935.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Escorts Kubota fell 1.02% to Rs 3,212.25 on the BSE.

