Volumes jump at Punjab & Sind Bank counter

Delhivery Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 April 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank witnessed volume of 9.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock dropped 18.34% to Rs.35.53. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd recorded volume of 4.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.51% to Rs.258.95. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd clocked volume of 3.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.02% to Rs.357.55. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 19535 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5807 shares. The stock dropped 5.40% to Rs.912.60. Volumes stood at 876 shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 7.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.92% to Rs.523.70. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.

