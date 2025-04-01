Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Punjab & Sind Bank counter

Volumes jump at Punjab & Sind Bank counter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab & Sind Bank witnessed volume of 9.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares

Delhivery Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 April 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank witnessed volume of 9.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock dropped 18.34% to Rs.35.53. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd recorded volume of 4.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.51% to Rs.258.95. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd clocked volume of 3.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.02% to Rs.357.55. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 19535 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5807 shares. The stock dropped 5.40% to Rs.912.60. Volumes stood at 876 shares in the last session.

Also Read

LIVE: NABARD, IDBI, National Housing Bank strengthened India's financial system, says Prez

Apple releases iOS 18.4 with more Intelligence features, more: What is new

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,050 pts to 76,360; Nifty at 23,250; Bank sheds 1%

Will Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore board Starliner again? What they said

PG Electroplast up 5% on approval for ₹30-cr incentive under PLI scheme

HBL Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 7.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.92% to Rs.523.70. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota tractor sales volume rises 15% YoY in March'25

Sensex tumbles 917 pts; Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares drop

Parag Milk Foods rallies as board mulls fund raising plan

Glenmark launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for injection USP in the USA

Engineers India gains after securing Rs 245-cr order

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story