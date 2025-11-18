Wonderla Holidays to launch park in Chennai

Wonderla Holidays announced that it will launch Wonderla Chennai, its fifth and most ambitious park project, spanning across 64.30 acres.

Located along Chennais scenic Old Mahabalipuram Road, the park covers 64.30 acres, of which 37 acres have been developed so far, and has been built with an investment of over Rs 611 crore.

The park will be officially inaugurated on 1st December 2025 by Honourable Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with other chief dignitaries, and will open to the public on 2nd December 2025.

Wonderla Chennai features 43 world-class rides across high thrill, family, kids, and water categories, built to entertain up to 6,500 visitors daily. Tickets for Wonderla Chennai start at a base price of Rs 1,489, with a 10% discount available for online bookings and a 20% concession for college students presenting a valid ID, along with other curated offers for groups and seasons.

Arun K Chittilappilly, executive chairman and managing director, Wonderla Holidays said, Wonderla Chennai is the culmination of a decade-long dream, made possible through the continued support and encouragement of the Government of Tamil Nadu. Weve created what we believe is Indias most advanced and immersive amusement park. We wanted Wonderla Chennai to truly belong to the people of Tamil Nadu, to reflect their creativity, culture, and warmth. Every corner of the park tells that story, from its temple-inspired design to its authentic local flavours. This launch not only marks our presence across all of South India, but also reflects our deep appreciation for Tamil Nadus progressive vision for tourism and infrastructure. We look forward to welcoming families and adventure seekers from across the country.