Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.32% to Rs 25.23 croreWorldwide Aluminium reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 66.32% to Rs 25.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.2315.17 66 OPM %0.04-3.36 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP00.01 -100
