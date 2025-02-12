Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 20.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 20.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.11% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 20.91% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.11% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.481.90 -22 OPM %77.7085.79 -PBDT1.151.63 -29 PBT1.121.58 -29 NP0.871.10 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 43.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 25.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Darjeeling Ropeway Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

NR International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story