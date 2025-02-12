Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 20.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.11% to Rs 1.48 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 20.91% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.11% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.481.90 -22 OPM %77.7085.79 -PBDT1.151.63 -29 PBT1.121.58 -29 NP0.871.10 -21
