Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 20.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 20.91% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.11% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

