Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 2.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 2.47% to Rs 147.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 150.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 1182.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1221.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1182.111221.6811.6510.94204.29208.62192.56197.76147.25150.98

