WPIL consolidated net profit declines 97.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.30% to Rs 571.87 croreNet profit of WPIL declined 97.26% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 571.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 591.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.21% to Rs 132.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 475.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 1806.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1664.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
