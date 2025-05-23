Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WPIL consolidated net profit declines 97.26% in the March 2025 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 97.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Sales decline 3.30% to Rs 571.87 crore

Net profit of WPIL declined 97.26% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 571.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 591.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.21% to Rs 132.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 475.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 1806.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1664.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales571.87591.41 -3 1806.891664.40 9 OPM %13.9717.29 -16.1917.92 - PBDT74.21107.44 -31 300.07300.97 0 PBT64.7799.45 -35 266.62270.85 -2 NP1.7563.78 -97 132.02475.02 -72

