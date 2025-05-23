WPIL consolidated net profit declines 97.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.30% to Rs 571.87 crore

Net profit of WPIL declined 97.26% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 571.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 591.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.21% to Rs 132.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 475.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 1806.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1664.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

571.87591.411806.891664.4013.9717.2916.1917.9274.21107.44300.07300.9764.7799.45266.62270.851.7563.78132.02475.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News