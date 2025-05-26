Growington Ventures India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 227.90% to Rs 36.43 crore

Net Loss of Growington Ventures India reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 227.90% to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.54% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.19% to Rs 63.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

36.4311.1163.5234.30-0.49-3.516.114.64-0.21-0.264.072.21-0.32-0.293.772.15-0.32-0.612.481.14

