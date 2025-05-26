Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 22.87% to Rs 58.75 crore

Net loss of Suraj reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.20% to Rs 13.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 233.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.7576.17 -23 233.74330.67 -29 OPM %-7.1714.77 -12.1011.94 - PBDT-4.5711.32 PL 29.3940.12 -27 PBT-7.448.74 PL 18.4930.73 -40 NP-5.926.07 PL 13.3021.52 -38

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

