Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 9.58% to Rs 54.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 260.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.70% to Rs 208.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1076.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 957.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

