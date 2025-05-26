Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 265.28 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries declined 21.27% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 265.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.12% to Rs 121.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 1025.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 914.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

