WPIL soars after South African arm bags Rs 1,340-cr contract

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
WPIL surged 8.63% to Rs 402.75 after the company's South African subsidiary, PCI Africa Consortium, has been awarded a contract for the upgradation and expansion of the Macassar Wastewater Treatment Works for the City of Cape Town.

The said contract is valued at 2.50 billion Rand (Rs 1,340 crore), of which PCI Africas share is approximately 1.175 Billion Rand (Rs 630 crore). The said project duration is 54 months.

The said contract does not fall within related party transaction.

WPIL is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, erecting, commissioning and servicing of pumps & pumping systems.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 31.9% to Rs 41.02 crore on 13.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

