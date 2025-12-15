Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon launches its diabetes & obesity treatment drugs in Netherlands

Biocon launches its diabetes & obesity treatment drugs in Netherlands

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Biocon has announced the launch of of its GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide, for diabetes (gVictoza) and obesity (gSaxenda), in the Netherlands through its distribution partner Pharmamedic B.V.

The drug-device combination will be marketed in the Netherlands under the brand names Diavorin for diabetes and Vobexoryn for chronic weight management.

The launch follows the approval from the Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB), Netherlands, earlier this year and will mark the first country in the European Union where the Company will directly launch Liraglutide under its own brand.

Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon, said: The launch of Liraglutide in the Netherlands marks a significant milestone in expanding Biocons GLP-1 portfolio across key global markets, and reinforces the strategic importance of peptide-based therapies within our portfolio.

With our vertically integrated, end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality, affordable metabolic treatments at scale. Launching Diavorin and Vobexoryn under our own brand in Europe reflects not only our scientific and manufacturing excellence, but also our long-standing commitment to broadening access to advanced therapies for diabetes and obesity."

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

On a consolidated basis, Biocon reported net profit of Rs 84.50 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 20.24% YoY to Rs 4262.50 crore in Q2 September 2025.

The scrip shed 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 385.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.41%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 11th property in Haryana

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story