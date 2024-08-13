Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 253.03% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company rose 800.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 253.03% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.330.66 253 OPM %67.8118.18 -PBDT1.580.18 778 PBT1.580.18 778 NP1.170.13 800

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US-India relationship among most consequential in world: White House

Ahead of US elections, Musk pitches role for himself in second Trump WH

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story