Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 253.03% to Rs 2.33 croreNet profit of Yamini Investment Company rose 800.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 253.03% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.330.66 253 OPM %67.8118.18 -PBDT1.580.18 778 PBT1.580.18 778 NP1.170.13 800
Powered by Capital Market - Live News