Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 146.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 146.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 41.63 crore

Net profit of Jyoti rose 146.77% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 41.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.6340.39 3 OPM %3.535.08 -PBDT2.452.19 12 PBT1.530.66 132 NP1.530.62 147

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ipca Labs Q2 results: PAT rises 58% to Rs 229 cr, revenue at Rs 2,355 cr

Sebi flags need for tighter regulations as royalty payments increase

Medanta Hospitals Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.5% to Rs 130 crore

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India thrash Thailand by 13-0 to enter S/F

Melania Trump's 'most bullied' claim resurfaces after Biden tea snub

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story