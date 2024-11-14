Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 146.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 41.63 crore

Net profit of Jyoti rose 146.77% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 41.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.41.6340.393.535.082.452.191.530.661.530.62

