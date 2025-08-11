Yatharth Hospital gains on MSCI entry

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services gained 1.27% to Rs 715 after being slated for inclusion in the MSCI India Small Cap Index, effective from the upcoming rebalancing on 26 August 2025.

The index tracks the performance of the small-cap segment of the Indian equity market and is closely followed by global institutional investors.

Yatharth Hospitals operates seven super speciality hospitals across Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, Greater Faridabad, the newly opened Model Town facility, the soon-to-be operational Faridabad facility in Delhi NCR, and Jhansi-Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, with a total capacity of over 2,300 beds.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 38.38% to Rs 42.04 crore while net sales rose 21.72% to Rs 257.77 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.