Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 12.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 12.14% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.14% to Rs 217.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.217.77171.2825.0926.6156.0446.4540.0939.5730.9527.60

