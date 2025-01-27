Board of Prime Securities approves buyback of shares up to Rs 18.30 cr

At meeting held on 27 January 2025

The Board of Prime Securities at its meeting held on 27 January 2025 has approved a tender buyback of upto 6,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares, of face value of Rs. 5/- each of the company representing about 1.79% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company, at a price of Rs. 305 per Equity Share (buyback price), payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs. 18.30 crore (maximum buyback size)

