Currency in circulation up 2.7% this fiscal year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 1% on the week to stand at Rs 38.25 lakh crore as on July 11, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also added 0.1% on the week to Rs 49.26 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 7% on a year ago basis compared to 6.6% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation increased 2.7% so far while the reserve money has edged up 2%.

