Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in afternoon trade, weighed down by weak global cues. Investors are monitoring the tariffs development and corporate earnings. The Nifty hovered below the 25,200 level.

IT, banking and media shares declined while realty, metal and consumer durables shares advanced.

At 13:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 209.22 points or 0.25% to 82,427.64. The Nifty 50 index fell 50.30 points or 0.19% to 25,162.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.31%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,078 shares rose and 1,845 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Tata Consumer Products (up 1.47%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.11%), Tata Steel (up 1.09%), Trent (up 0.91%) and Tata Motors (up 0.88%) were major Nifty gainers. Tech Mahindra (down 2.49%), Indusind Bank (down 1.48%), Infosys (down 1.16%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.12%) and HCL Technologies (down 0.71%) were major Nifty losers. Tech Mahindra declined 2.49% after the company reported a 2.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore on a 0.25% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,351.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Stocks in Spotlight: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) advanced 1.32% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 1.48% to Rs 315.70 crore despite a 3.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) soared 15.72% after the company reported a 28.48% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.08 crore on 72.89% increase in net sales to Rs 314.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Angel One rose 0.68%. The company consolidated net profit declined 60.89% crore on a 18.85% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,140.5 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.22%. The company has announced a price hike for Baleno and Ertiga models after adding six airbags as standard safety feature. State Bank of India rose 0.18%. The bank informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 811.05 per equity share.

Lotus Chocolate Company was locked in lower circuit of 5% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 56.49% to Rs 2.98 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.85 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Global Markets: European markets advanced despite UK unemployment rose to 4.7% in May compared with 4.6% in the previous month. Investors are awaiting for eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Asian indices advanced on Thursday as investors digested Japans second straight monthly drop in exports and conflicting signals from U.S. President Donald Trump on monetary policy and trade. Japans exports slipped 0.5% year-on-year in June, following a 1.7% fall in May, signaling continued weakness in external demand. Meanwhile, Trump denied plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, just hours after reportedly telling Republican lawmakers otherwise. The President added fuel to the trade uncertainty by reiterating a potential 25% tariff on Japanese imports, casting doubt on a comprehensive trade deal with Japan.

On the flip side, Singapore delivered a surprise. Its non-oil domestic exports surged 13% in June versus a year ago, sharply rebounding from a 3.9% drop in May. This marked the fastest growth since July 2024. U.S. markets shrugged off the Powell drama. The Dow Jones rose 0.53%, the S&P 500 gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.26% as Trump told reporters he was not planning anything regarding Powells removal, despite continuing to criticize the Fed chief for high interest rates and a pricey renovation of the Fed building. Economic data brought a mixed bag. Producer prices in the U.S. remained flat in June on a monthly basis, with annual growth slowing to 2.3% from Mays 2.7%. However, consumer prices showed signs of heating up, rising 2.7% year-on-year in June compared to 2.4% in May. On a monthly basis, inflation stood at 0.3%, matching expectations.