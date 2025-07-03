Yen under pressure as trump threatens tariffs on Japan

The Japanese yen slipped 0.16 percent to 143.87 per dollar, but losses were limited by broader weakness in the US dollar and hopes for progress in trade talks. While Japan reaffirmed its goal of a win-win agreement with Washington, President Trump escalated tensions by warning of tariffs up to 35 percent on Japanese imports, targeting low US rice and car sales. Meanwhile, the dollar index stayed near 96.40, down over 11% so far this year, as markets awaited the US jobs report and a possible Fed rate cut.

